City of Killeen to close roads due to slurry seal services

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works Transportation Division will be closing several roads beginning May 25 to June 2 for slurry seal services.

Each year, streets are identified to be slurry sealed, a process that extends the life of streets and provides a smoother riding surface.

Slurry sealing involves the entire street surface, curb to curb, so cars in affected areas must not park in the roadway. Vehicles may use the roadway once the barriers are removed.

Roads will be open to residents but closed to through traffic during this work. The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work sites.

Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

The planned closures are as follows:

May 25:

Northwood Court

Driftwood Court

Suellen Lane

Melanie Drive

Emilie Lane

Charlotte Lane

Sue Anne Drive

May 26:

Tower Street (off Kaiser Street)

Kaiser Street

Stewart Street

Elkwood Street

Patton Road

Azalea Court

May 30:

Creekwood Court

Timberwood Court

Grazing Court

Southern Belle Drive

Schneider Drive

Orts Drive

Bertha Drive

May 31:

East Riverwood Court

East Trailwood Court

Malachi Lane

Birmingham Circle

Epinette Drive

Thursday, June 1:

West Riverwood Court

West Trailwood Court

Deerwood Loop

Atkinson Avenue, from 10th Street to dead end

Whitlow Avenue

West Dean Avenue, from Walton Walker Drive to Garth Drive

June 2:

Sissom Court

Rocky Lane

Kern Road

Harbour Avenue

Goodnight Drive

