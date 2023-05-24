City of Killeen to close roads due to slurry seal services
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works Transportation Division will be closing several roads beginning May 25 to June 2 for slurry seal services.
Each year, streets are identified to be slurry sealed, a process that extends the life of streets and provides a smoother riding surface.
Slurry sealing involves the entire street surface, curb to curb, so cars in affected areas must not park in the roadway. Vehicles may use the roadway once the barriers are removed.
Roads will be open to residents but closed to through traffic during this work. The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work sites.
Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
The planned closures are as follows:
May 25:
- Northwood Court
- Driftwood Court
- Suellen Lane
- Melanie Drive
- Emilie Lane
- Charlotte Lane
- Sue Anne Drive
May 26:
- Tower Street (off Kaiser Street)
- Kaiser Street
- Stewart Street
- Elkwood Street
- Patton Road
- Azalea Court
May 30:
- Creekwood Court
- Timberwood Court
- Grazing Court
- Southern Belle Drive
- Schneider Drive
- Orts Drive
- Bertha Drive
May 31:
- East Riverwood Court
- East Trailwood Court
- Malachi Lane
- Birmingham Circle
- Epinette Drive
Thursday, June 1:
- West Riverwood Court
- West Trailwood Court
- Deerwood Loop
- Atkinson Avenue, from 10th Street to dead end
- Whitlow Avenue
- West Dean Avenue, from Walton Walker Drive to Garth Drive
June 2:
- Sissom Court
- Rocky Lane
- Kern Road
- Harbour Avenue
- Goodnight Drive
