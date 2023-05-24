City of Woodway announces new Director of Public Safety

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Woodway City Manager Dr. Shawn Oubre has named Assistant Chief Khalil El-Halabi as its Public Safety Director following the retirement of the current Public Safety Director Chief Bret Crook.

In this role, El-Halabi will provide leadership and oversee efforts related to public safety.

Assistant Chief Khalil Abdallah El-Halabi has been with the Woodway Public Safety Department since 2008. He is Dual-Certified as a Police and Fire-Fighter with the State of Texas and has held every rank within the Woodway Public Safety Department during his tenure.

El-Halabi was born in Beirut, Lebanon, and he immigrated to the United States as a child during Lebanon’s Civil War. He currently resides in the Woodway area with his wife and kids.

