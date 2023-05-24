Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

City of Woodway announces new Director of Public Safety

Khalil El-Halabi
Khalil El-Halabi(City of Woodway)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Woodway City Manager Dr. Shawn Oubre has named Assistant Chief Khalil El-Halabi as its Public Safety Director following the retirement of the current Public Safety Director Chief Bret Crook.

In this role, El-Halabi will provide leadership and oversee efforts related to public safety.

Assistant Chief Khalil Abdallah El-Halabi has been with the Woodway Public Safety Department since 2008. He is Dual-Certified as a Police and Fire-Fighter with the State of Texas and has held every rank within the Woodway Public Safety Department during his tenure.

El-Halabi was born in Beirut, Lebanon, and he immigrated to the United States as a child during Lebanon’s Civil War. He currently resides in the Woodway area with his wife and kids.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Central Texas family reflects on devastating lightning strike that killed father, injured son

Latest News

fastcast partly cloudy skies clark roofing
Jillian's Wednesday Fastcast
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school shooting: What we know one year later
A Sherman pet owner is warning his neighbors about a scary encounter with a snake after he let...
Texas dog bit by venomous snake in backyard; owner warning others
THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A TAN, LATE MODEL, SUBARU, FORESTER, WITH UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE NUMBER....
UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old discontinued