College Station police searching for suspect following shooting that injured 2

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting at the Woodstock in the 1900 Block of Dartmouth Street.

Police say they received several 9-1-1 calls around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday about multiple gunshots being heard from people in the area. They received another call saying someone had been injured, according to College Station Police Department’s public information officer David Simmons.

When officers arrived at the condominium, they identified two victims with gunshot wounds. The two were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, but their conditions are unknown, according to Simmons.

Police report the suspect has been identified but has not been taken into custody. They’re also not releasing his name at this time.

The College Station Police Department, Bryan Police Department and College Station Fire Department drone operators canvassed the area to locate the suspect.

“The suspect, he was not found on scene,” Simmons said. “He’s still at large, which we’re not going to be able to release his information at this time but, he is, like I said, not in custody but all other parties have been identified.”

Simmons said that there is no danger to the general public because the incident was a dispute between known individuals. Police are asking Woodstock Condominium residents and anyone with information to contact them at 979-764-3600.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of 1900 Dartmouth. Harvey Rd east and west bound traffic is shut down from Munson to George Bush Dr. Please avoid the area.



More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/SL57UamWAJ — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) May 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.