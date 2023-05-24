Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

College Station police searching for suspect following shooting that injured 2

There's a heavy police presence in the 1900 block of Darmouth St. in College Station.
There's a heavy police presence in the 1900 block of Darmouth St. in College Station.(KBTX)
By Julia Potts and Caleb Britt
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting at the Woodstock in the 1900 Block of Dartmouth Street.

Police say they received several 9-1-1 calls around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday about multiple gunshots being heard from people in the area. They received another call saying someone had been injured, according to College Station Police Department’s public information officer David Simmons.

When officers arrived at the condominium, they identified two victims with gunshot wounds. The two were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, but their conditions are unknown, according to Simmons.

Police report the suspect has been identified but has not been taken into custody. They’re also not releasing his name at this time.

The College Station Police Department, Bryan Police Department and College Station Fire Department drone operators canvassed the area to locate the suspect.

“The suspect, he was not found on scene,” Simmons said. “He’s still at large, which we’re not going to be able to release his information at this time but, he is, like I said, not in custody but all other parties have been identified.”

Simmons said that there is no danger to the general public because the incident was a dispute between known individuals. Police are asking Woodstock Condominium residents and anyone with information to contact them at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Fabian Wayne Beckham
Falls County deputies looking for escaped suspect last seen on Highway 77
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Central Texas family reflects on devastating lightning strike that killed father, injured son

Latest News

THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A TAN, LATE MODEL, SUBARU, FORESTER, WITH UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE NUMBER....
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old in Houston
FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Morning FastCast
Making The Grade: School Safety
Making the Grade: A discussion about school safety a year after Uvalde
Two construction workers were killed and seven injured victims were taken to a hospital after a...
2 killed when home under construction collapses in storm