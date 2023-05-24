Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Farmer behind viral ‘it ain’t much, but it’s honest work’ meme dies in crash

David Brandt on his farm during the soil health campaign video shoot.
David Brandt on his farm during the soil health campaign video shoot.(Dianne Johnson | Dianne Johnson/USDA Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A prominent Ohio farmer whose image was used in a popular social media meme touting the value of “hard work” has died after he was injured in a vehicle crash in Illinois.

David Brandt was a nationally known proponent of no-till farming who traveled around the country talking about sustainable agriculture techniques and soil health. But he became well-known for comments he made in 2012 at a Natural Resources Conservation Service event held on his farm.

While discussing his occupation, Brandt said “it ain’t much but its honest work,” a statement that became a symbol of traditional values and work ethic after it was turned into a meme a few years later.

Relatives have said Brandt enjoyed the meme, which showed him clad in overalls and standing in a field, even though he didn’t know what a meme was until he learned he was one from a bank teller who showed the image to him on her phone.

A Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, Brandt and his wife, Kendra, began no-till farming in 1971 as a way to cut costs. He eventually became a notable proponent of no-till techniques, where crops are grown without disturbing the soil through tillage, which greatly reduces soil erosion and creates many environmental and climate benefits. Brandt also touted cover crops and other sustainable farming practices, and ran a cover crop seed company and a seed-cleaning business on his 736-acre farm in Carroll, Ohio.

Brandt, 76, was hurt Thursday in a crash in Urbana, Illinois, and died from injuries on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Central Texas family reflects on devastating lightning strike that killed father, injured son

Latest News

A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
US marks one year since Uvalde school shooting
Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ...
Target pulls some LGBTQ+ merchandise from stores ahead of June Pride month after threats to workers
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy says he’s sending GOP negotiators to White House to finish out debt talks, sides ‘still far apart’
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Super Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
Red flags to look for when booking your vacation rental