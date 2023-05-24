Jury deliberating fate of capital murder suspect Cedric Marks

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A jury on May 24 started deliberating the fate of Cedric Marks, the man on trial in the murders if his ex-girlfriend and her friend.

Marks was charged with capital murder in the killings of of Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32.

BACKGROUND:

The bodies of the victims, initially reported missing in Central Texas, were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Michigan, on a burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home in Temple, Texas.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX, Maya Renee Maxwell, 26, who was arrested on Jan. 11 in Muskegon on a Bell County warrant charging tampering with evidence in the case, was present on Jan. 3 at a home in Killeen when Swearingin and Scott were killed.

“Maxwell said that both Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin were alive at the time they were brought to the Killeen residence,” the affidavit states.

“Marks then entered the room where Michael Swearingin was located and when Marks left the room, Michael Swearingin was deceased,” the affidavit further alleged.

“Marks then entered the room where Jenna Scott was located, and when he left that room, Maxwell reported that Jenna Scott was deceased,” according to the affidavit.

“Maxwell reported that she heard a struggle when Marks entered the rooms with both individuals,” the affidavit said.

She also provided information about where the bodies of the two friends were buried in the clandestine grave, the affidavit claimed.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.