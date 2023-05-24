Making the Grade: A discussion about school safety a year after Uvalde

(KWTX/Making The Grade) - A year after 21 people were killed when a gunmen opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, KWTX anchors Lauren Westbrook and Megan Boyd moderate a panel of Central Texas superintendents and law enforcement.

In an hour long special airing at 4 p.m., you’ll hear the panelists discuss topics like arming teachers, changes in infrastructure, requests from lawmakers and expanded mental health resources.

“If the government wants to make this a priority there should be an annual allotment every single year,” Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Ott explains during the discussion.

Part of our conversation one year after the Uvalde massacre involved the decision to arm teachers in a central Texas district. Join us for the full discussion Wednesday from 4-5 pm on @kwtx pic.twitter.com/CnSfKEAn9h — Lauren Westbrook (@LaurenWestbrook) May 24, 2023

Dr. JR Proctor at Axtell ISD added that after Uvalde and the recent Allen, Texas shooting, we can’t become desensitized to the violence.

“We can’t become desensitized to that that cannot be acceptable as the new norm,” Proctor added.

At Marlin ISD, mental health has been a big focus.

“We have weekly designed lessons with our counselors,” Dr. Darryl Henson, Marlin ISD Superintendent explains.

Two mental health professionals also join the conversation to talk about what they’re seeing and hearing from kids in the last year as well as the ways they’ve adapted to better fit todays culture.

