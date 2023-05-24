Advertise
Midway Middle School says reports of threat against school on final day of classes are false

(KAUZ)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway Middle School parents received a note from Principal Jay Fischer reassuring them rumors of a threat against the school on the final day of classes are false.

Fischer attributed the rumor to “careless conversation.”

“We continue to enforce and maintain behavior expectations, including the way students talk about school safety. It is strictly prohibited to discuss harm to self or classmates, including jokes about weapons, harm, or damage,” Fischer said.

“Any references to school safety will be taken seriously. We need parents to help students understand the serious issues and consequences they can cause.”

May 25 is the last day of school for students.

