Overnight storms taking a break soon

For the second night in a row, a line of showers and thunderstorms has raked across Central Texas. While more Central Texans saw rain early Wednesday compared to early Tuesday, we all thankfully avoided severe thunderstorms. Looking into the future, there’s a lull in the overnight precipitation chances coming soon, but we may have to contend with one more chance for showers and thunderstorms both during the day Wednesday and also early Thursday too. The overnight round of rain pulls away from Central Texas this morning with rain still likely lingering east of I-35 after daybreak. While the overnight rain should steadily pull away, a few isolated showers or storms could form behind the big overnight wave of rain. These scattered showers could produce some heavy rain and lightning, but rain chances should be steadily dropping through the morning and many will likely stay dry once the main wave of rain departs. There is a chance for a stray pop-up storm or two late in the afternoon or early in the evening, but rain chances are only near 20%. With the extra clouds in the morning and some partial sunshine in the afternoon, highs today will warm into the low 80s and it’ll feel a bit cooler than yesterday!

Another round of afternoon thunderstorms should fire up in West Texas late today. Since a ridge of high pressure is still in a favorable position to our south to pick up those storms and shove them eastward, there will be a chance for more overnight storms. Storm chances are a bit more limited Wednesday night into Thursday morning with only a 20% to 30% chance of rain. In fact, tonight’s round of storms may not actually impact our area until closer to daybreak Thursday. The approaching and decaying storms bring us the overnight and morning rain chance, but much of the daytime hours should remain dry. Highs will again warm into the low-to-mid 80s with mid-80s returning Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The overnight storm chances drop out of the forecast Thursday night and the rain chances overall will stay out of the forecast until Monday. A ridge of high pressure will be in place over Mexico and that’ll build into Texas helping to change the upper-level wind pattern to push afternoon storms farther away from us during the overnight time period. As high pressure weakens early next week and a slow-moving storm system sits over the 4 Corners, we’ll return to daily storm chances Monday afternoon through next Friday afternoon. Not everyone will see rain every day next week, but we’ll all feel a boost in temperatures. Yes, we’ll still be below our average high which reaches 90° May 31st, but we’re expecting highs to reach the upper 80s with heat index values in the low-to-mid 90s.

