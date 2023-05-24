Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

The parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier ask the community for help with finding their son

The Chamberlain family is starting a search separate from Army investigators
By Josh Bowering
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been nine days since anyone has seen Spc. Craig Chamberlain since he left his Killeen home.

While Fort Cavazos and Army CID conduct their investigation, Chamberlain’s parents are on the ground searching for themselves.

They’re looking for bodies of water, fields and abandoned buildings in particular.

The family has received help from individuals offering but say the more the merrier in a search this big.

Spc. Chamberlain’s parents drove eight hours to begin searching for their son.

“We’re out here by ourselves right now but we are not out here alone,” said Gorden Chamberlain, Craig’s father as other groups searched in different areas.

Missing for nearly two weeks now, chamberlain was last seen on May 15 leaving his Killeen home.

Since then, the family hasn’t found any promising leads.

“The Army has officially declared him as a deserter,” said Gorden and his wife, Virginia Chamberlain. At first, we were angry about it but we understand they have to go off the evidence they have.”

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions right now and that’s what we’re working on,” said Virginia. “Our number one priority above all else is to find my son home safe.”

They’ve received some help from the community since arriving in Killeen but Chamberlain’s parents were leading the search, alone. They ask for others to join in and help.

“We have [missing] papers out there with my phone number on there,” said Virginia. If they see or hear anything they are free to call me. We will take anything, any help we can get.”

Craig’s parents don’t suspect foul play but say it could’ve been an option based on the specialist’s surroundings.

“There are circumstances to the point where something bad could have happened but as his mother, I believe I’m going to bring him home safe.”

The missing specialist is 23 years old and roughly 5′7″ in height.

His mom says he has three identifying tattoos: A “Love, Death, and Robots” logo on his right arm—a unicorn on his shoulder and a skull on his back.

Anyone willing to help the Chamberlain family can call the number listed on the poster, produced by the Chamberlain family.

Anyone with information about Craig Chamberlain’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Cavazos CID at 254-600-3837 or the tip line at 254-600-3837.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection

Latest News

A-I sensor for Waco ISD
Waco ISD plants to install artificial intelligence to enhance security
Christopher Hundl, 38, of Waco, was released from the McLennan County Jail Wednesday after...
Ex-campus minister who served at Baylor charged with sexual abuse of two boys
Pablo Joaquin Villarreal, 19, pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of aggravated robbery and...
Waco teen gets 40 years in prison in drug robbery killing
Jamie Castro
Waco man accused of sexually abusing two children