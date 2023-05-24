Timeline of Events: Massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde

(KWTX) - Wednesday, May 24, is the somber one-year anniversary of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. A year ago today, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers in his former fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Ramos was shot and killed by authorities.

Here is a timeline of events from that fateful day still sowing confusion, heartache and disbelief across Texas and the nation. The information was compiled with help of CNN, CBS News, and Texas Tribune reports.

March 1

The shooter had an Instagram chat with several others in which he discussed buying a gun. In a another group chat later, someone said, “word on the street” was that the Ramos was buying a gun. The shooter replied, “just bought something rn.”

18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. (NBC)

May 16 to 18

Shooter turns 18 years old and buys an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle.

A Texas House committee report found he also bought 1,740 rounds of ammunition.

He returned the following day to purchase an additional 375 rounds of ammunition.

In total, he spent at least $4,896 on weapons, ammunition and accessories.

Salvador Ramos Instagram photos (CBS)

May 24

11:06 to 11:20 a.m. - Ramos sends a message to an online friend stating he was annoyed with his grandmother and was going to shoot her.

11:21 a.m. - Final text sent saying he “shot my grandmother in the head” and stated " Ima go shoot up a elementary school rn [right now].”

Salvador Ramos' text message about grandmother (KWTX)

11:22-11:27 a.m. - Shooter steals his grandmother’s truck and begins to drive to the school.

At the same time, a teacher at Robb Elementary would prop a door open with a rock.

11:28 a.m. - Shooter crashes into a ditch near the school, where he then proceeds to shoot at two men near a funeral home.

The men then call 911 and survived the attack unharmed.

Out of the wrecked vehicle climbed Salvador Ramos, 18, carrying a backpack and an assault rifle. Ramos walked through the parking lot, firing his rifle randomly. (Photo by Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader News) pic.twitter.com/j3flWl8PI8 — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) May 28, 2022

11:29 a.m. - The teacher who originally propped open the door runs to close the door as the gunman approaches the school.

She then yells at students to get into their classrooms, and calls 911.

11:30 a.m. - The gunman tosses a backpack over the five-foot fence that was around the perimeter of the school property, and then climbs over it.

Robb Elementary Coach Yvette Silva sees the gunman begin to shoot, and runs away to tell a group of third-graders to lock down. She used the school radio to report the incident.

11:31 a.m. - Shooter walks through the school parking lot and fires his rifle between the vehicles. The shooter reaches the last row of the school parking lot, firing his rifle from between vehicles.

11:32 a.m. - Gunman fires rounds through windows into rooms on the west side of the school.

School goes on lockdown

A police vehicle is parked near a back door at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman entered through to get into a classroom in last week's shooting, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong | AP)

11:33 a.m. - The shooter enters the school through a back door on the northwest side of the school and walks into classroom 111 and doesn’t appear to encounter a locked door, according to school surveillance footage.

The shooter briefly walks out the classroom door and then goes back in, firing more rounds. He fires at least 100 rounds over two-and-a-half minutes inside rooms 111 and 112, which are connected.

A graphic showing rooms 111 and 112 at Robb Elementary School. (COURTESY: KEYE CBS AUSTIN)

11:35 a.m. - Uvalde ISD police enter the school and three police officers rush to the same door that the gunman used to enter.

Surveillance footage shows the officers all have pistols, and two of them have rifles. One officer has external armor, and two are wearing concealable armor.

At the same time, four officers entered the school through the south entrance: Pete Arredondo, the chief of the school district’s police department, another school district officer and two Uvalde police officers.

City of Uvalde handout (City of Uvalde)

11:36 a.m. - More law enforcement officers enter school

11:37 a.m. - One of the officers peered into the vestibule for rooms 111 and 112 where he and others are faced with gunfire, and immediately retreat to the north end of the hallways.

After retreating, Uvalde Police Lt. Javier Martinez advances again toward the hallway, but no other officers follow him.

11:38 a.m.- After 11 rounds, the gunman stops firing leading to Arredondo checking Room 110 and finds it empty.

Arredondo, along with other officers, then began to treat the gunman as a “barricaded subject” rather than an “active shooter.”

Uvalde ISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo making 911 calls while inside Robb Elementary. (City of Uvalde Handout)

11:40 a.m. - Arredondo calls the landline of the Uvalde Police Department from his cellphone to describe the situation. He asked for a SWAT team and a radio.

11:41 a.m. - Law enforcement indicates suspect is barricaded and still shooting

11:42 a.m. - Students begin to get evacuated from the school

11:43 a.m. - Robb Elementary and Uvalde Police begin to post on Facebook of the school being on lockdown.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.



The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

11:48 a.m. - Uvalde school district police officer Ruben Ruiz is among law enforcement inside the school, where his wife, Eva Mireles, is a teacher. He tells others his wife has been shot.

Ruben Ruiz and Eva Mireles (CBS PHOTOS)

11:50 a.m. - Authorities indicate people need to get out the hallway

11:51-52 a.m. - More law enforcement arrives

11:53 a.m. - DPS special agent arrives to maintain the perimeter, but makes his way to the east door on the north side of the building, and begins clearing classrooms as well as finding a student hiding in the boys’ bathroom.

11:54 a.m. - Onlooker starts filming and begins to stream live on Facebook

11:58 a.m. - Law enforcement evacuate children from building through windows

The Uvalde Leader-News captured the moments that terrified children were evacuated through a window of Robb Elementary school.



📸 : Pete Luna/Uvalde Leader-News https://t.co/hFeGSh02Le pic.twitter.com/3rnivKbI4z — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 27, 2022

12:03 p.m. - A student calls 911 from Room 112 for a minute and 23 seconds and identifies herself in a whisper. Police continue to arrive to the scene.

12:06 p.m. - Police radio logs show that no command post is set up, and other officers are needed to keep parents out of the school.

12:10 p.m. - The student calls 911 again and says multiple people are dead.

Officers in the west hallway also begin handing out and wearing gas masks.

12:11 p.m. - Arredondo requests master key

12:13 p.m. - The student calls 911 a third time. By this time, the child had explained that among the dead were several children and one of her teachers. The student said that another teacher was hurt in Room 112.

12:15 p.m. - Border Patrol Tactical Unit members carrying shields arrive.

12:16 p.m. - The student calls 911 again, saying eight or nine students are alive.

12:17 p.m. - Robb Elementary officials announce on Facebook that there is an active shooter on campus.

At some point during the standoff, onlookers beg police to charge the school and parents try to break windows and are not allowed to immediately be reunited with their children.

12:19 p.m. - A student in Room 111 calls 911 and hangs up when another student tells her to.

12:21 p.m. - The gunman fires again. Authorities say he was believed to be at the classroom’s door. On a 911 call from a student, three gunshots can be heard.

12:30 p.m. - Officers moved closer to Rooms 111 and 112, anticipating a move to breach the classrooms, which did not end up happening at that time.

12:36 p.m. - The same student calls back for 21 seconds and is told to stay on the line quietly.

12:38 p.m. - Arredondo attempts to communicate with suspect in English and Spanish

12:43 p.m. - The student tells 911 that the gunman shot the door.

12:46-12:47 p.m. - A master key is used to open the door to room 112 and Arredondo gives his approval to enter the classroom. “If y’all are ready to do it, you do it,” he reportedly said.

12:46 p.m. - Student inside classroom who called 911: “I can hear the police next door.”

12:47 p.m. - Student inside classroom who called 911: “Please send the police now.”

12:50 p.m. - Shots are heard on the student’s call. Members of an elite U.S. Border Patrol unit breach the room and kill the gunman, who has been hiding in a closet and emerges when the officer enters.

12:51 p.m . - Children are moved out of the room

1:06 p.m. - Uvalde police announce on Facebook that the shooter is in custody. Authorities recanted that information later.

The 21 victims of the Uvalde school shooting:

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.