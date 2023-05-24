Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco man accused of sexually abusing two children

Jamie Castro
Jamie Castro(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 25-year-old Waco man remains free on bond after his arrest Tuesday on charges he sexually abused two children.

Jaime Olvera Castro posted a $50,000 bond Wednesday after his arrest on a first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child charge.

According to arrest records, two children, ages 11 and 12, reported that Castro sexually abused them, and those allegations were then reported to the Waco Police Department.

The 11-year-old underwent a forensic interview, and reported that Castro sexually abused her beginning when she was 7 until she was 11, according to an arrest affidavit.

A Waco police detective said the victim’s mother corroborated that Castro had “unsupervised access” to both children “during the times of the offense.”

Castro denied the allegations, but “corroborated details of the allegation against him,” the affidavit alleges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection

Latest News

A-I sensor for Waco ISD
Waco ISD plants to install artificial intelligence to enhance security
Christopher Hundl, 38, of Waco, was released from the McLennan County Jail Wednesday after...
Ex-campus minister who served at Baylor charged with sexual abuse of two boys
Pablo Joaquin Villarreal, 19, pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of aggravated robbery and...
Waco teen gets 40 years in prison in drug robbery killing
Missing poster for Craig Chamberlain.
The parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier ask the community for help with finding their son