Waco man accused of sexually abusing two children

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 25-year-old Waco man remains free on bond after his arrest Tuesday on charges he sexually abused two children.

Jaime Olvera Castro posted a $50,000 bond Wednesday after his arrest on a first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child charge.

According to arrest records, two children, ages 11 and 12, reported that Castro sexually abused them, and those allegations were then reported to the Waco Police Department.

The 11-year-old underwent a forensic interview, and reported that Castro sexually abused her beginning when she was 7 until she was 11, according to an arrest affidavit.

A Waco police detective said the victim’s mother corroborated that Castro had “unsupervised access” to both children “during the times of the offense.”

Castro denied the allegations, but “corroborated details of the allegation against him,” the affidavit alleges.

