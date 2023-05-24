Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Worker dies in powered haulage accident at mining site, investigators say

A Missouri miner died this week after his truck overturned while working on a job site. (Source: WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A miner has died after the truck they were driving overturned while working at a surface mining site in Missouri.

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the haul truck the worker was operating backed through a berm on top of a stockpile, overturned and landed on its roof.

Officials with the Riverstone Group confirmed the worker’s death which occurred Monday afternoon.

MSHA said its team is investigating the fatality while classifying it as a powered haulage accident.

So far this year, nine miners have been killed and 185 have been injured in accidents involving powered haulage equipment, according to government officials.

The worker’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection

Latest News

FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Officers describe chaos, fear on Jan. 6 as judge weighs prison time for Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific territory
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
.
Midway Middle School says reports of threat against school on final day of classes are false
Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program