Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

2 arrested after brawl breaks out in airport baggage claim area

Video was posted to Twitter of a fight that broke out at Chicago O'Hare International Airport's baggage claim.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – Police arrested two people after a brawl broke out at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday.

A video posted by Twitter user @ChicagoCritter captured the fight, showing nearly a dozen people brawling in the baggage claim area Monday night.

People even fought on the carousel, while others appeared to try to intervene.

Two people who can be seen punching a woman in the video were arrested, according to police.

Officials said 18-year-old Christopher Hampton and 20-year-old Tembra Hicks were each charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

Authorities have not said what caused the fight to break out.

The flight was reportedly from Miami to Chicago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection

Latest News

A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section
Wednesday marked one year since a gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde and killed 21.
1 year later: Uvalde remembers children, teachers killed
Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Traevon Blue, 27, of Bryan in connection to the shooting....
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 2 people