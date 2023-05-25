3d Cavalry Regiment gains new leadership after Change of Command & Responsibility Ceremony

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - The 3d Cavalry Regiment on Fort Cavazos has two new members of its leadership after holding a Change of Command and Change of Responsibility ceremony on Thursday.

Recently celebrating its 177th birthday, the 3d Cavalry Regiment welcomed Col. Jeffrey Barta and Command Sgt. Major Mikeal McInroy.

“We are excited for the chapter you and the teams on the field will write; the friendships you will forge and the accolades you will continue to earn,” said outgoing Col. Kevin Bradley.

Col. Barta will take over for Col. Kevin Bradley as commander.

Similarly, taking over for Command Sgt. Major Jason Dein will be Command Sgt. Major McInroy.

“I know you both will leave it all on the field and continue to build a cohesive team, founded on trust, that’s fit, disciplined and well trained to ready to fight anywhere anytime against all odds,” said Major General John Richardson.

MG Richardson described the outgoing leaders as right hands to one another, thanking them both for their dedication to the third cavalry regiment.

“I’ve enjoyed watching Colonel Bradley build this winning team, maintain and pass along tradition and build trust.”

MG Richardson also wished Sgt. Major Dein well in his new role at Fort Moore.

“Best of luck to you as you head off to Fort Moore,” he said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with you and watch you lead this regiment.”

Incoming commander, Col. Barta will be the 80th Colonel of Regiment to serve under the 3d Cavalry Regiment.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.