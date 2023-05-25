Age is just a number: residents of Central Texas nursing home enjoy prom night

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A local nursing home is once again proving age really is just a number as residents there got all dressed up and went to prom.

Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville, which is known for keeping residents young at heart through various activities, put on its annual prom, and it turned out to be a huge success.

They even crowned a prom king and queen. Resident Huey Veazey, of Gatesville, was named king on the same night he says his grandson broke the record for the most strikeouts as a Gatesville High School pitcher.

“It was the best night of my life!” Veazey beamed.

Mary Adams was crowned queen, making the already unforgettable night even better.

Susie Meelbusch is the Director of Public Relations, and said it was a joy to see the residents, including Mary, experience something so unique.

“Her sister joined her for the prom, and when she was crowned, her sister was so excited because Mary had never been to a dance before, especially a prom,” Meelbusch said. “Mary even put her hands over her face in disbelief and teared up. It was definitely a proud moment for both king and queen this year.”

The prom attendees were each called out by name as they entered the prom to the cheers and claps of others.

Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville, which is known for keeping residents young at heart through various activities, put on its annual prom, and it turned out to be a huge success. (Courtesy Photos)

While Hillside provided the dresses and decorations, the Gatesville Chamber Junior Ambassadors did a lot of the heavy lifting by decorating, providing punch and cookies, hair and makeup and taking care of the voting and crowning of the queen and king.

Jennifer Boyd is an occupational therapist and director of rehab at Hillside, where she’s worked 15 years.

She said she couldn’t help but get out on the dance floor with prom-goers for some fun.

“They were beautiful. They were dressed to the nines with long gowns and makeup and hairdos and men with ties and the music was going and they were starting to dance, and I just had to join in and have the fun with them,” Boyd said.

Mary Ann Hickman, of Tennessee, is a former prom queen at Hillside and said she looks forward to the prom year round.

“Oh, it was fantastic. I was dancing and dancing and I knew my table mate, Mrs. Mary, would get prom queen and I was so excited for her!” Hickman said. “Oh, I loved it.”

Hillside said they have no plans of stopping the tradition of prom anytime soon.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.