Copperas Cove man accused of using internet to groom minor

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A Copperas Cove is charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to an arrest affidavit.

Kevin Anthony Gibson, 68, is accused of sending a nude image of a woman to a minor over text message, as well as asking the 15-year-old victim for nude photos of herself.

Gibson then offered to “cashapp” the victim $100 after the photo was sent.

According to the affidavit, Gibson and the victim met at the little league baseball and softball fields, and was attempting to recruit the victim to be an umpire.

In addition to soliciting nude images, Gibson allegedly offered to buy the victim tablets and phones she could use to communicate with him with.

Gibson, the documents allege, urged the girl to keep the device a secret from her parents.

In addition to facing charges for online solicitation of a minor, and the display and distribution of harmful material to a minor in McLennan County, Gibson also faces charges for cruelty to non-livestock animals, and assault of a public servant in Coryell County.

Gibson remains in the McLennan County Jail, with his bonds totaling $134,000.

