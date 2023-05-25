Copperas Cove man accused of using internet to groom teen with promise of helping her become an umpire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Copperas Cove man is charged with online solicitation of a minor as he attempted to recruit the victim to become an umpire, an arrest affidavit states.

Kevin Anthony Gibson, 68, is accused of sending a nude image of a woman to a minor over text message, as well as asking the 15-year-old victim for nude photos of herself.

Gibson, who allegedly referred to the girl as “my princess,” offered to “cashapp” the victim $100 after the photo was sent, the document states.

According to the affidavit, Gibson and the victim met at little league baseball and softball fields. Investigators claim Gibson instructed the girl to enter a bathroom stall and take a photo, but advised her to “not show your face.”

In addition to soliciting nude images, Gibson allegedly offered to buy the victim a tablet and phone she could use to communicate with him with. Gibson, the documents allege, urged the girl to keep the device a secret from her parents.

Gibson also allegedly told the girl to keep their interactions a secret, and to tell her parents he was her mentor.

In addition to facing charges for online solicitation of a minor, and the display and distribution of harmful material to a minor in McLennan County, Gibson also faces charges for cruelty to non-livestock animals, and assault of a public servant in Coryell County.

Gibson remains in the McLennan County Jail, with his bonds totaling $134,000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.