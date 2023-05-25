Dry weather returning for a few days

As anticipated, showers and thunderstorms fired up late yesterday in the Panhandle and are attempting even still this morning to move into Central Texas. For this wave of showers and thunderstorms, it’s too little too late as they’ll likely dissipate well before reaching our area after sunrise. Believe it or not, a persistent area of low pressure stuck in place across the Southeastern U.S. will actually help to keep us dry. Easterly winds aloft in the atmosphere will act as a shield to push the daily Panhandle storm chances away from us. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s will warm into the low-to-mid 80s this afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies today and the remnant energy from the overnight storms could kick up a stray shower or storm late this afternoon, but today’s rain chances are capped near 10%. With easterly winds keeping the storm chances away, we’re set for a quiet few days of weather. Friday, Saturday, and potentially Sunday too will feature partly cloudy skies with morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s warming into the mid-80s each afternoon. Humidity will be around but it won’t be too noticeable.

While we’ll likely stay dry through at least Saturday, the upper-level weather pattern will change Saturday into Sunday. The area of low pressure to the east keeping the rain chances away will pull eastward late Saturday and Sunday and will allow for storms in West Texas to get closer to home. The majority of these storms may miss our area Sunday, but there’s a chance for a few scattered showers near and especially west of I-35. A 10% chance of rain Sunday with highs in the mid-80s will stay there Memorial Day Monday with rain chances climbing to 30%. Some forecast models are hinting at more of an off-and-on rain chance Monday which would drag temperatures down and make for unideal outdoor conditions for Memorial Day plans. While a rainier and cooler Memorial Day is possible, it looks like we’ll likely only see a few scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon. I wouldn’t change your Memorial Day plans, but it’s not a terrible idea to start thinking of alternate plans if they’ll be adversely impacted by rain. The persistent low in the Southeastern U.S. through the start of the weekend will keep rain chances away, but another persistent area of low pressure over the Southwestern U.S. could send us a few small waves of energy which, in turn, keeps the rain chances around for a good chunk of next week.

