Early morning car robbery results in gunfire, Suspects on the loose

By Alyssa Ytuarte
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around 3:48 a.m. Thursday May 25th Waco Police was dispatched to the 800 block of Orchard Lane for a car robbery.

The owner of a vehicle told police he heard a noise outside of his home when he went outside to check it out he found individuals trying to take things from his car.

The man then confronted the suspects and one of the suspects fired a weapon.

When officers arrived to the scene the suspects were already gone.

Right now no injuries are reported and no arrests have been made.

If you know anything call Waco Police Department (254) 750-7500.

