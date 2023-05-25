Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Fort Worth woman shot after threatening officer with knife, now faces charges

Fort Worth Police Department
By Nate Smith
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth woman who was shot by police is now in jail after being accused of aggravated assault of a public servant.

Earlier this week, Forth Worth police responded to a call on the 5900 block of Greenspoint Drive, where they claim the woman, Kaitlin Balogun, told them she was “bleeding out”.

According to a video released by Fort Worth PD, once the officer arrived at the scene, Balogun greeted the officer at the door before going back into her house with a knife.

In the body camera footage, Balogun asks the officer to shoot her while threatening her with the knife.

The officer on duty attempted to calm down Balogun, before being put in a compromising position at the top of Balogun’s staircase.

Despite the officers warnings, police say Balogun continued with her threats. In the release, Fort Worth PD claims that the officer on duty felt that Balogun was a “deadly threat”.

The officer fired one shot, hitting Balogun.

Forth Worth PD says that immediately following the shot, the officer present, as well as one who was just arriving to the scene, assessed Balogun’s injuries and began to treat them.

Balogun was then take to a local hospital, where she was treated for what Fort Worth PD called “non-life threatening injuries”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek

Latest News

Kevin Anthony Gibson
Copperas Cove man accused of using internet to groom minor
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
Col. Jeffrey Barta assumes command.
3d Cavalry Regiment gains new leadership after Change of Command & Responsibility Ceremony
KWTX@4: Summer Fun at the Waco-McLennan County libraries - 5.25.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: New features on latest BMW sedan, Dairy Queen discontinues cherry-dipped cone, and more - 5.25.23