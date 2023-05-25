Fort Worth woman shot after threatening officer with knife, now faces charges

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth woman who was shot by police is now in jail after being accused of aggravated assault of a public servant.

Earlier this week, Forth Worth police responded to a call on the 5900 block of Greenspoint Drive, where they claim the woman, Kaitlin Balogun, told them she was “bleeding out”.

According to a video released by Fort Worth PD, once the officer arrived at the scene, Balogun greeted the officer at the door before going back into her house with a knife.

In the body camera footage, Balogun asks the officer to shoot her while threatening her with the knife.

The officer on duty attempted to calm down Balogun, before being put in a compromising position at the top of Balogun’s staircase.

Despite the officers warnings, police say Balogun continued with her threats. In the release, Fort Worth PD claims that the officer on duty felt that Balogun was a “deadly threat”.

The officer fired one shot, hitting Balogun.

Forth Worth PD says that immediately following the shot, the officer present, as well as one who was just arriving to the scene, assessed Balogun’s injuries and began to treat them.

Balogun was then take to a local hospital, where she was treated for what Fort Worth PD called “non-life threatening injuries”

