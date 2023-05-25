Houston food truck employee robbed at gunpoint

HOUSTON (KWTX) - Authorities are still searching for a man who the Houston Police Department says robbed a food truck at gunpoint on the 6300 block of Airline.

The suspect is said to have held the victim at gunpoint while they were taking out the trash, before snatching the victim’s necklace and fleeing the scene.

HPD says that while the suspect was leaving he turned around and fired two shots, both of which missed the victim, but hit the food truck.

The suspect is believed to be a 25-30 year-old Hispanic man. He was wearing a gray jacket and a blue denim cap at the time of the crime.

