Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting young female relative

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is charged with aggravated sexual assault of an 11-year-old relative, according to an arrest affidavit.

Matthew Lee Hernandez, who was 17 at the time of the alleged sex assault, is accused of assaulting the victim multiple times prior to her turning 12, the affidavit claims.

Prior to the victim’s parents reporting the activity to the Killeen Police Department in September of 2020, the victim complained to an older sibling, as well as her parents, about the abuse.

Hernandez is also suspected to have sent the victim inappropriate texts after moving from Bell County.

Hernandez’s bond is currently being held at $100,000.

