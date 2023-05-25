Killeen Police Department investigating shots fired disturbance

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shots-fired disturbance Tuesday morning.

Police responded at approximately 2:03 a.m. May 23 to shots fired disturbance at a business located in the 2500 Block of Trimmier Road.

It was reported three men entered the business, made a purchase and exited. After another customer exited, the three men fired a gun in the direction of the vehicle the customer got into.

The suspects fled on foot. No injuries were sustained, but the property was damaged.

The first suspect is described as a black man of medium build, wearing a white shirt and black pants, with short braided hair. The second suspect is described as a thin black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black Crocs shoes and appears to have a belt draped over his shoulders.

The third suspect is described as a thin black man, with medium-length braided hair, wearing a black top and black skinny pants with grey and white sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Assault, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

