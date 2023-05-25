Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

LEGO 2K Drive: A Well Built LEGO Thrill Ride (Review)

Building and racing with a side of gross microtransactions
A Lego world made for burning rubber
A Lego world made for burning rubber(Andrew Hamilton)
By Andrew Hamilton and Robbie Nolan
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (HARDWIRED) -

Code Provided by Publisher

Captured on PS5

LEGO 2K Drive is an arcade racer where you build, customize and morph LEGO inspired vehicles in an attempt to be the best racer in all the world. Robbie Nolan takes a look at this fun new entry in the LEGO franchise and puts his brick petal to the metal in this review.

I only had a few negatives and only one that I had a major problem with. That being the login for 2K that pops up when first starting the game. It isn’t immediately obvious that you can just skip it. Another is the fact that I unlocked and manipulated features before the game got around to walking me through them. This meant that I had already found, changed or manipulated many of these things before I then had to play through the walkthrough for them. The last thing isn’t a deal breaker and are a ubiquitous part of games now. It’s the store I don’t really like that they added a store to game directed at young kids especially when it uses actual money. All of that being said it’s a great game and even better with kids. I give it an 8.

Verdict: 8
Verdict: 8(Andrew Hamilton)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection

Latest News

A comprehensive list of upcoming games
2023 Game Release Schedule
Zelda will dominate. You should still try these others though.
The Download: 4 Games to Watch for in May 2023
KWTX@4: The Download for May 2023 - 5.11.23
KWTX@4: The Download for May 2023 - 5.11.23
(KWTX)
10 Things To Do: May 13-14