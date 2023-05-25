LEGO 2K Drive: A Well Built LEGO Thrill Ride (Review)

WACO, Texas (HARDWIRED) -

LEGO 2K Drive is an arcade racer where you build, customize and morph LEGO inspired vehicles in an attempt to be the best racer in all the world. Robbie Nolan takes a look at this fun new entry in the LEGO franchise and puts his brick petal to the metal in this review.

I only had a few negatives and only one that I had a major problem with. That being the login for 2K that pops up when first starting the game. It isn’t immediately obvious that you can just skip it. Another is the fact that I unlocked and manipulated features before the game got around to walking me through them. This meant that I had already found, changed or manipulated many of these things before I then had to play through the walkthrough for them. The last thing isn’t a deal breaker and are a ubiquitous part of games now. It’s the store I don’t really like that they added a store to game directed at young kids especially when it uses actual money. All of that being said it’s a great game and even better with kids. I give it an 8.

Verdict: 8 (Andrew Hamilton)

