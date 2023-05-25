Advertise
Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis resigns, plans to seek doctorate in theology

Davis proud of accomplishments during his four years at the helm
Cedric Davis Sr. outside of Marlin City Hall. (Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Cedric Davis, who says he has been threatened with lynching five times since he became Marlin city manager, has resigned from the position he has held four years.

“It’s time,” Davis said Thursday. “I’ve done a good job here, but this last election had a lot of racial stuff, a lot of stuff, and it’s just time to move on.”

Davis, 56, sent a letter of resignation to the mayor and city council members Wednesday, giving them 30 days before his last day of service on June 24.

“I have managed to work through recent and past racial aggression and even some threats of harm from a handful within the community,” Davis’ letter said. “This only made me a better man, but has taken a toll on me.”

Davis said he turned down an offer to work for the city of Mexia recently because he wanted to honor a pledge he made to the children of Marlin to complete Apple Sport Park.

“The park is completed now. I said I wanted to stay to finish the park for the children and I did that. I don’t regret it one bit. I had four great years in Marlin. Trying to rebuild Marlin was tough, but we were successful,” Davis said in a phone interview Thursday.

Davis, who ran unsuccessfully for Texas governor in 2018 and for District 13 state representative last year, said he intends to seek a doctorate in theology and ministry.

Davis noted in his resignation letter that he is the 17th city manager in Marlin since 1996 and is the third longest-tenured one with just more than four years “of public service to the citizens of this beautiful little rural town.”

“Marlin has given me the experience of a lifetime, some good and some bad, all while being a vital part of this community,” his letter states. “I have appreciated the opportunities that allowed me to learn and grow even more, and I truly value all the personal and professional relationships that I have been able to develop here.”

Davis said he is proud of the improvements to the city’s infrastructure, financial stability and overall public image during his watch.

“You guys never saw me frown,” Davis said. “You always saw me smile, even through tough times. I smiled and worked through it,” Davis said. “It’s a good council there if they stay the course. Marlin is going to be great if they don’t go back to hiring friends of friends and not having checks and balances. But it’s on the right track.”

Davis said he is taking with him his pair of custom-made Nike shoes bearing the Marlin Bulldog logo.

“Those shoes are always going to travel with me” he said.

