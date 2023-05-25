Advertise
Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana recovered in Oklahoma drug bust, 14 arrested

Law enforcement dismantled an illegal marijuana grow operation, resulting in the recovery of...
Law enforcement dismantled an illegal marijuana grow operation, resulting in the recovery of nearly 200 pounds of marijuana, and the arrest of 14 individuals.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Law enforcement dismantled an illegal marijuana grow operation, resulting in the recovery of nearly 200 pounds of marijuana, and the arrest of 14 individuals.

Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said deputies along with multiple other agencies served a search warrant at the grow site located in Oakland at the end of Third Street.

Yow said the operation led to the recovery of approximately 150 - 120 pounds of finished marijuana product and approximately $50,000.

The sheriff’s office also seized three vehicles, a bobcat with a loader and trencher, and a trailer.

The money and items will be applied for forfeiture through the Marshall County District Court.

Yow said the 14 suspects arrested have not been identified, but are charged with trafficking in marijuana.

Marshall County Emergency Management, Marshall County Ambulance Service, Chickasaw National Light Horse Police, and Madill Police Department assisted in serving the search warrant.

