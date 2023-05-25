Advertise
Police searching for missing teen with ties to College Station

Kyleigh Richardson was last seen on May 11 in the Round Rock area.
By Josh Gorbutt
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KBTX) - Round Rock police are seeking the public’s help locating a teenager who was last seen at a Round Rock-area foster home on May 11.

Police believe 17-year-old Kyleigh Richardson may now be with friends in the College Station or Waco area.

Kyleigh is 5′3″ and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She may also go by the name Kylee Ketchum.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500 or The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

