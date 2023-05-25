Search for missing Fort Worth man centered on national forest in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man who hasn’t been seen in five days after he left his home Fort Worth was said to enjoy visiting the Davy Crockett National Forest in Houston County, so a search was initiated for him there.

According to Sheriff Randy Hargrove, Vincent Berardi, 23, was last seen by his parents on his doorbell camera. He left home at 5:40 a.m. on May 19. Berardi, who is 5′9″ tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. was wearing a red polo shirt and tan khakis.

His parents said he was known to frequent the forest in Ratcliff. At 2 p.m. his black 2012 Hyundai Elantra was found in the parking lot of the old ranger station on FM 227 in Ratcliff, but Berardi was not there, the sheriff said.

Houston County Emergency Management, Houston County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Houston County Search & Rescue, and Kennard and Ratcliff Volunteer Fire Departments were called into action, Hargrove said.

Teams searched Berardi’s favorite area, the 4-C hiking trail, from the ranger station to the Neches Bluff site near State Hwy 21E. The DPS FLIR aviation unit was called to assist. They flew the area with no sighting of Berardi.

Hargrove said they do not believe that there is foul play involved at this time. It is believed that Berardi may have been picked up by a friend and driven to a different location, but he has not communicated with family so far.

If you think you may have seen him, please contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862 or the Ft. Worth Police Department at 817-392-4200.

