Suspects on the run after robbing Houston insurance company at gunpoint

By Nate Smith
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is still on the lookout for two suspects who they say are responsible for the aggravated robbery of a Houston insurance company.

According to the HPD’s robbery division, one of the suspects kicked down the business’ front door, before the pair pulled out guns and ordered employees to get on the ground.

HPD claims the suspects then dug through the employees’ desk looking for cash, and after failing to find any, they fled in a silver Dodge Avenger four-door sedan.

HPD describes one of the suspects as a Black man wearing a black pullover and dark pants, and the other suspect as a white or Hispanic man wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pants.

If you have information on the suspects contact Crime Stoppers of Houston (713-222-8477).

