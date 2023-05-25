Texas Rangers investigating death at McLennan County Jail

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating the Wednesday night death of a McLennan County Jail inmate.

Major Pam Whitlock, who oversees jail operations, said the inmate had medical issues and was being held in the jail’s medical unit.

She declined to identify the inmate, saying she didn’t want to interfere with the Ranger investigation and was unsure if his family had been notified Thursday.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.