Waco Firefighters battling an early morning House Fire

Waco Firefighters are investigating a early morning house fire.
Waco Firefighters are investigating a early morning house fire.
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Firefighters are investigating a early morning house fire.

Executive Deputy Chief Robby Bergerson says they got to the home on the 1900 Block of Rambler Drive around 3:50 A.M.

When they got there they could see heavy smoke coming from within.

One person was initially trapped but was later able to get out.

All 3 persons that were inside, we’re told, made it out and are safe.

Two people were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Around 4:04 A.M., officials received a report of a second alarm meaning they needed to bring in additional fire fighters.

A total of 12 units and 30 fire fighters responded.

There is significant damage to the home.

This is an ongoing story, we will update this page as we learn new details.

