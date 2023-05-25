Advertise
WATCH: Arsonist arrested in dumpster fire video outside Texas attorney general’s office

By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) - UPDATE: The arsonist seen in the video has been arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to the Texas Attorney General, a 42-year-old woman has been charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $25,000 but less than $30,000.

The Austin Fire Department is investigating a dumpster fire outside the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Firefighters responded to a call Wednesday evening that a dumpster was on fire.

Attorney Ken Paxton turned the video over to authorities as it comes amid a corruption investigation into Paxton.

“The person of interest is the individual that appears in a white jacket and some type of head covering in the video that does not have flames in it,” tweeted the Texas Attorney General account.

The Texas House General Investigative Team is looking into Paxton’s request for $3 million of public money to pay a settlement between him ad terminated whistleblowers.

Paxton denies all wrongdoing.

