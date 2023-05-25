Advertise
Yearly car inspections may go away in Texas from House Bill 3297

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas drivers could save some time by avoiding the yearly non-commercial vehicle inspections requirement.

House Bill 3297 could make this possible if Governor Abbott gives the ok, but some counties must take the annual emissions test.

It gets busy at the Kwik Kar Lube and Tune with workers either tuning up cars or conducting yearly car inspections.

Service manager, Marks Ballard, said daily vehicle inspections show Texas drivers are making sure their cars are safe.

“We’re doing about 30 to 60 a day. A lot of things we fail people for, we don’t look to fail people, but we run across stuff. They’re glad that we told them because they had no idea,” said Ballard.

However, the state requirement for yearly non-commercial vehicle inspections may end soon thanks to House Bill 3297.

The author of the bill, House Rep Cody Harris, said the vehicle inspections are costly and unnecessary.

In a statement he said, “Texas is one of only a handful of states to require annual safety inspections. The reality is, these inspections are a waste of time for Texas citizens and a money-making Ponzi scheme used by some shady dealerships to upsell consumers with unnecessary repairs. Texans are responsible, fiercely independent, and I trust them to keep their cars and trucks safe while on the road. It’s time for Texas to end this unnecessary burden.”

Without yearly car inspections, Ballard said accidents are waiting to happen on roads.

“You don’t really know when you’re going to have a wreck if it’s because of a blown-out tire, or you have a brake light that’s out and the car doesn’t see you. The car in front of you stops and no brake lights come on, and you get hit in the rear. So, the potential for more wrecks are there,” said Ballard.

He said the potential for business to tank is possible as well.

“There are places that don’t do anything but inspections. So, their livelihood, their business is pretty much going to be shut down,” said Ballard.

If Governor Abbott signs the bill, the requirement could be dropped by September.

