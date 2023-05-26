Advertise
Amber Alert Issued for 2-year-old and 9-year-old girls, abducted by 29 year old man

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two young girls who are believed to be in...
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two young girls who are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.(SAPD)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two young girls who are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Zylah Faulks is a 2 year-old black female.

She is 2′ 9″ and weighs about 30 pounds she has black hair and brown eyes.

SAPD is also searching for Kamil Brown Sykes she is described as a black 9-year-old- female.

She is 3′ 9″ and weighs about 80 pounds.

Authorities say she has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say are Julio Najar-Trevino 29 is the suspect in the girls’ disappearance.

He is described as a Hispanic male, about 6′0″and 190 lbs.

Trevino has brown hair, hazel eyes but is isn’t known what he was wearing at the time of the abduction.

The suspect is driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with Texas license plate number SWS6018.

The suspect was last seen in San Antonio, TX.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

