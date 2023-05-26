Central Texas boy surprises favorite lunch lady with cupcake

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A second-grade elementary school student returned the favor to his favorite lunch lady who serves him snacks everyday after school by delivering her a cupcake through the cafeteria line on his birthday.

Tommy Arnold turned 8-years-old and brought cupcakes to celebrate at his after-school program in Whitney ISD - called ACE - but there was one special delivery he made to his favorite cafeteria worker.

Judy Bailey is the director of food services for Whitney ISD, and serves Tommy a snack and a drink daily with a smile.

Tommy went through the line and rather than getting a snack, had a cupcake in hand for Mrs. Arnold

Judy said in her more than three decades career serving others food, she’s never had the table turned.

“Little Tommy came up to me and gave me a chocolate cupcake which is my favorite and said that he wanted to give me something because I serve him every day,” Judy said. “It just touched my heart. In my 32 years I’ve been in food services, I’ve never had a child do that and it just warmed my heart.”

Amber Seely is the principal at Whitney Elementary. She said when she heard of Tommy’s good deed, she was not surprised.

“This comes as no surprise to me from Tommy,” Seely said. “He is an excellent student. A very kind and sweet-hearted young boy. I’m very proud to say he’s one of our Whitney Wildcats.”

Tommy’s mom was also touched by the kindness shown by her son and said Tommy is always putting others first even if it’s on a day meant to celebrate him.

“It made me very excited and very proud to have such a well-mannered kid to share and do good things in this world,” she said.

