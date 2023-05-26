Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Central Texas boy surprises favorite lunch lady with cupcake

By Julie Hays
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A second-grade elementary school student returned the favor to his favorite lunch lady who serves him snacks everyday after school by delivering her a cupcake through the cafeteria line on his birthday.

Tommy Arnold turned 8-years-old and brought cupcakes to celebrate at his after-school program in Whitney ISD - called ACE - but there was one special delivery he made to his favorite cafeteria worker.

Judy Bailey is the director of food services for Whitney ISD, and serves Tommy a snack and a drink daily with a smile.

Tommy went through the line and rather than getting a snack, had a cupcake in hand for Mrs. Arnold

Judy said in her more than three decades career serving others food, she’s never had the table turned.

“Little Tommy came up to me and gave me a chocolate cupcake which is my favorite and said that he wanted to give me something because I serve him every day,” Judy said. “It just touched my heart. In my 32 years I’ve been in food services, I’ve never had a child do that and it just warmed my heart.”

Amber Seely is the principal at Whitney Elementary. She said when she heard of Tommy’s good deed, she was not surprised.

“This comes as no surprise to me from Tommy,” Seely said. “He is an excellent student. A very kind and sweet-hearted young boy. I’m very proud to say he’s one of our Whitney Wildcats.”

Tommy’s mom was also touched by the kindness shown by her son and said Tommy is always putting others first even if it’s on a day meant to celebrate him.

“It made me very excited and very proud to have such a well-mannered kid to share and do good things in this world,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say

Latest News

File Graphic
Temple police investigating stabbing, two in custody
Central Texas boy surprises favorite lunch lady with cupcake
File Photo: Fort Cavazos
Prescribed burns underway at Fort Cavazos
Deadly crash in Belton
Man dies after being hit by car: Belton PD