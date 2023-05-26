Advertise
Community ceremony held in Marlin after senior graduation is postponed

Commencement ceremony pushed back after several seniors were found ineligible to graduate
Marlin seniors toss their caps in celebration of their achievements
Marlin seniors toss their caps in celebration of their achievements(Madison Herber KWTX)
By Madison Herber
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD seniors spent what would have been their graduation night, getting recognized by their community for all of their achievements.

Families packed the pews at Marlin Missionary Baptist Church hoping to bring some normalcy to this not so normal situation.

The news that graduation was being pushed back broke Wednesday night at a meeting with parents, so this impromptu celebration came together in less than 24 hours.

“It’s really backed by our community, two people couldn’t have pulled this off. We are a community that when we are faced with adversity we pull together just like a family,” says Brandolyn Jones, the mother of a Marlin ISD senior.

Families and church leaders took this time to offer words of encouragement and even had students walk up and claim a certificate of achievement.

Some family members traveled far to be here for this moment and many of them won’t have the chance to make a trip back in June.

“A grandmother flew in from Mexico here to see her son graduate. And these are moments that you have to cherish,” Jones says.

Parents say while this is not the same as getting to have their official graduation, it’s moments like these that prove what it means to be Marlin proud.

