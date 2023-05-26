Crews search missing soldier’s neighborhood and hotspots hoping to find more leads

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Friday marks eleven days since anyone has seen Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain.

On Wednesday, officials at Fort Cavazos announced that Sraig’s wife, Cameron Chamberlain, had passed away.

No cause of death has been revealed at this time but the death itself leaves investigators and Craig’s parents yearning for certain answers they were hoping to receive from Cameron.

Despite the death of Craig’s wife, Cameron, search crews push on looking for any sign of the missing Army specialist.

“I think our goal is to look at places that haven’t been looked at,” said Gorden Chamberlain, Craig’s father.

Search crews are eyeing places like the Hangover Bar and Grill and the Eagle Mart; all frequently visited by Craig.

“There’ve been lots of man hours searching certain areas he was around, lived around, he was known to frequent. My goal today is to look at those other places that may not have been reached,” said Gorden.

Missing poster for Craig Chamberlain. (KWTX)

Ysa Segura, an Army wife with access to Fort Cavazos checked the areas behind Craig’s home, which backs up to the post.

“The area around his house does have a lot of surrounding thick trees and bushes and things like that so we wanted to make sure we got in there to check it out because I know a lot of people don’t have access to the post and a lot of people aren’t going to be aware of how to get to that area,” said Segura.

With the sudden death of Craig’s wife, Cameron, investigators now have more questions than before.

“Now we don’t have some questions with answers that we’re going to have to find out on our own,” said Virginia Chamberlain, Craig’s mom.

In pairs of two, crews are walking Craig’s neighborhood and surrounding areas handing out flyers, hoping to learn something that advances the search.

“If you could just look at these pictures, remember the tattoos, remember his face, remember his name and if you see him please say something to somebody,” said Segura.

According to Craig’s parents, Army CID and Killeen police have been cooperative, calling the pair daily to provide updates on the investigation.

Anyone with information about Craig Chamberlain’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Cavazos CID at 254-600-3837 or the tip line at 254-600-3837.

