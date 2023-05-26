Embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton blasts pending impeachment vote

AUSTIN (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday afternoon denounced the state House’s move to impeach him as an “illegal impeachment scheme.” He also called on supporters to attend the impeachment vote at the Texas Capitol.

Speaking at a press conference a day before the anticipated House vote, Paxton said House members were “showcasing their absolute contempt for the electoral process” and “inflicting lasting damage” on their chamber, which is controlled by the GOP and whose speaker is also a Republican.

“The corrupt politicians in the Texas House are demonstrating that blind loyalty to Speaker Dade Phelan is more important than upholding their oath of office,” Paxton said. “They are determined to ignore the law. They have denied me the opportunity to present the evidence which contradicts their politically motivated narrative.”

Paxton portrayed himself a champion of conservative values and repeatedly invoked the numerous ways he’s challenged Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration.

“The House is poised to do exactly what Joe Biden has been hoping to accomplish since his first day in office, sabotage our work, my work, as attorney general of Texas,” Paxton said, speaking in front of staffers at the attorney general’s office in downtown Austin.

