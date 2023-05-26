Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton blasts pending impeachment vote

Paxton says House members were showing “contempt for the electoral process” and accused them of sabotaging his work challenging Biden
Prosecutors say Paxton may have broken the law and could face censure, impeachment or even criminal charges. (KEYE via CNN)
By PATRICK SVITEK
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday afternoon denounced the state House’s move to impeach him as an “illegal impeachment scheme.” He also called on supporters to attend the impeachment vote at the Texas Capitol.

Speaking at a press conference a day before the anticipated House vote, Paxton said House members were “showcasing their absolute contempt for the electoral process” and “inflicting lasting damage” on their chamber, which is controlled by the GOP and whose speaker is also a Republican.

WATCH Paxton’s news conference below:

“The corrupt politicians in the Texas House are demonstrating that blind loyalty to Speaker Dade Phelan is more important than upholding their oath of office,” Paxton said. “They are determined to ignore the law. They have denied me the opportunity to present the evidence which contradicts their politically motivated narrative.”

Paxton portrayed himself a champion of conservative values and repeatedly invoked the numerous ways he’s challenged Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration.

“The House is poised to do exactly what Joe Biden has been hoping to accomplish since his first day in office, sabotage our work, my work, as attorney general of Texas,” Paxton said, speaking in front of staffers at the attorney general’s office in downtown Austin.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
WATCH LIVE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reacts to articles of impeachment
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will pay $3.3 million dollars in a settlement with four of...
Texas House committee recommends impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton
Authorities are investigating a dumpster fire outside the Texas Attorney General's office amid...
Arsonist arrested in dumpster fire outside Texas attorney general’s office
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan slurred speech on House floor