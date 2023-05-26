Good News Friday: May 26, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove ISD is proud to announce Hattie Halstead Elementary has won the Fort Cavazos Recycle Bowl for the second year in row! Student council members collected 1,740 Lbs of recyclable material. Fairview/Miss Jewel Elementary came in 2nd place with 1,081 Lbs.

The Smith family wants to congratulate 2 of its aspiring students. They tell us AJ Smith has graduated from Bosqueville High School and will be attending Baylor University majoring in Computer Science. And Jaci Henderson is graduating from Mexia High School. She will be attending Texas State University majoring in Heath Administration.

Congratulations to Killeen’s own Cody Kipp, Tanner Pagel and Ben Rogers. They won 1st place at the Bunkerfest Paintball Tournament in Allen, Texas with Team “Austin Notorious.” So far the team has gone 35 games undefeated. Their next tournament is this Saturday in Waxahachie.

Midway High School Chemistry teacher, Krystal Moos, has been named a state finalist in the 2023 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. If she is selected, Kyrstal could take part in a series of professional development activities in Washington D.C. and receive $10,000 from the National Science Foundation.

Yierra Flemmings has just finished her Junior Track and Field season at Cameron Yoe. Flemmings won 2 gold medals at the state meet. One gold was in the 100m hurdles and the other was the 400m run. This is her 3rd year in a row winning the 400 meter run. Flemming also broke her own 2021 record in the 100 meter dash at 13.95 seconds.

High school students in the Leadership, Education and Development (LEAD) program attended their year-end recognition banquet Wednesday night at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, where more than $67,000 in scholarships were awarded to seven local students. The annual $20,000 Bradley Ray Hulse Memorial Scholarship, presented by Central National Bank and The First National Bank of Central Texas, was awarded to Shiroz Kazani, a Midway High School senior who plans to attend the University of Texas to study nursing.

