Man dies after being hit by car: Belton PD

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police responded to a call of a man being hit by a car, just before 6:15 this morning.

Officers said the man was hit while crossing N. Main Street near the W. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave intersection.

First responders performed CPR on the man before transporting him by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The identity of the man will be released after next-of-kin are notified.

A crash involving a pedestrian and a car has occurred at the N. Main and MLK intersection. N. Main is temporarily closed between 6th and 10th Streets. Please seek alternate routes. — Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) May 26, 2023

