Man dies after being hit by car: Belton PD

Deadly crash in Belton
Deadly crash in Belton(Courtesy)
By KWTX Stafff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police responded to a call of a man being hit by a car, just before 6:15 this morning.

Officers said the man was hit while crossing N. Main Street near the W. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave intersection.

First responders performed CPR on the man before transporting him by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The identity of the man will be released after next-of-kin are notified.

