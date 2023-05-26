Memorial Day weekend forecast: highs in the 80s, some rain around

Memorial Day weekend has arrived and we have a few chances for isolated/scattered showers and storms through the weekend. It’s not expected to be a washout weekend by any means, but having the KWTX weather app downloaded this weekend is a good idea to track passing showers/storms since a storm or two could have some heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Not everyone sees the rain but everyone feels the warmth - Saturday is the hottest day with highs in the mid to upper 80s with the lowest rain chances. Monday is slightly cooler with highs in the low 80s but comes with increasing rain chances. Even with increasing rain chances as the weekend progresses, not everyone sees the rain.

This weekend’s weather will be driven by a few different areas of high and low pressure across North America. A high over the Great Lakes is blocking an area of low pressure from moving out of the Southeastern U.S. Meanwhile, another area of low pressure along the West Coast is being blocked from moving by a ridge of high pressure over Baja California. This low is sending energy into the state for storm chances, but the high/low combo across the Eastern U.S. is keeping rain confined to the Panhandle and West Texas. Eventually, the atmosphere will get unstuck and the West Texas rain will get a bit closer to Central Texas by Sunday. Scattered showers and storms move into Central Texas by Monday with the highest chance coming on Tuesday at about 40% to 50% - best chances are along and west of I-35.

The clouds and rain that grace us with their presence keep highs a little cooler to start next week - in the low 80s but that quickly goes away and sunshine and heat takes back over. Highs jump to the upper 80s/low 90s for the middle and end of next week. We still do have the chance for scattered showers and storms each afternoon, but rain coverage won’t be that widespread.

