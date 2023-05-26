Nice weather heading into the Memorial Day weekend

For late May standards, the weather looks really nice as we approach the Memorial Day weekend. Friday will be partly cloudy, with highs making it into the mid-80s. We will stay rain-free, but if you are traveling across the state to kick off the holiday weekend there will likely be scattered storms across West Texas. We will keep highs this weekend in the mid 80s. Last year on Memorial Day we had a high temperatures of 95°!

Slight rain chances return to the forecast Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, but it looks to be spotty rain chances at best. I think most outdoor activities should be fine, but don’t be surprised if you have a stray popup shower or two. Scattered rain chances will stick around in the forecast most of next week, along will warmer temperatures gradually returning as well.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.