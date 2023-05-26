Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Nice weather heading into the Memorial Day weekend

By Brady Taylor
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For late May standards, the weather looks really nice as we approach the Memorial Day weekend. Friday will be partly cloudy, with highs making it into the mid-80s. We will stay rain-free, but if you are traveling across the state to kick off the holiday weekend there will likely be scattered storms across West Texas. We will keep highs this weekend in the mid 80s. Last year on Memorial Day we had a high temperatures of 95°!

Slight rain chances return to the forecast Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, but it looks to be spotty rain chances at best. I think most outdoor activities should be fine, but don’t be surprised if you have a stray popup shower or two. Scattered rain chances will stick around in the forecast most of next week, along will warmer temperatures gradually returning as well.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
File
Texas just closed a critical gun background check loophole
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Heritage Parkway.
Texas DPS identifies driver killed when F-150 plunged off bridge into creek

Latest News

fastcast virga rain clouds clark roofing
Dry weather returning for a few days
fastcast partly cloudy skies clark roofing
Another round of rain could arrive for some early Thursday morning
fastcast partly cloudy skies clark roofing
Another round of rain could arrive for some Thursday morning
fastcast CLARK storm anvil waco downour sunset storms
Overnight storms taking a break soon