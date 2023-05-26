Advertise
Prescribed burns underway at Fort Cavazos

File Photo: Fort Cavazos
File Photo: Fort Cavazos(Ally Kadlubar)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities on post are conducting prescribed burns in Live Fire 88.

The Fort Cavazos Directorate of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, are overseeing the burns.

LF88 is located the center of the U.S. Army Fort Cavazos footprint off East Range Road.

Forecast winds are generally out of the east, and blowing to the west. Ignition operations began at 12 p.m.

Live Fire 88 at Fort Cavazos
Live Fire 88 at Fort Cavazos(Fort Cavazos)

