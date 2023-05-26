Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 5.25.23

(KWTX) Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

Garibaldi Restaurant at 3319 Brook Circle in Waco failed a recent re-inspection with a 92.

Of course, that was after it gravely failed a previous inspection with a 59.

The reach-in cooler wasn’t cooling properly.

Some utensils needed to be thrown away because they were broken, and the business was using unapproved bug spray.

At least it made sure the previous violations - food not kept cool enough - were kept at the right temperature. This included items like menudo, raw chicken, cooked sausage, and hot dogs.

Food items were properly stored, unlike before when the raw pigs’ feet were stored above the salsa.

And the employees are no longer handing food without washing their hands and gloveless.

Still this place needed another re-inspection.

__________________________

McDonald’s at 4330 Franklin Avenue in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 85.

According to the food safety worker, the sanitizer was too strong.

The reach-in cooler was missing a thermometer.

The microwaves had dried caked-on food debris.

The fanguards were “nasty.”

The business also needed to post the last inspection and food manager certificates.

_________________

El Conquistador Restaurant #2 at 901 North Loop-340 in Waco also failed a recent inspection with an 89.

According to the food safety worker, the sanitizer was too strong.

The wiping clothes were left on the prep table.

The degreaser was not labeled, and the vents were dusty.

This place needed a re-inspection.

_________________

And this week’s Clean Plate award winner is Jasper’s Bar-B-Que at 105 Clifton Street in Waco.

According to its website, it’s the best Texas Bar-B-Q since 1915.

You can order single meat, double meat, or even triple meat plates.

You can also go massive with meat by the pound.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.