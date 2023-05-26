Temple police investigating stabbing, two in custody

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police officers are investigating a stabbing that left one victim injured.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. May 26 in the 1100 block of N. General Bruce Drive.

Officers dispatched to the area located a man suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to the hospital, but his condition is currently unknown, police said.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were detained by officers.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477.

