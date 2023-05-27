Amber Alert issued for four children out of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert was issued early Saturday morning (5/27) for four children, out of El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department is searching for Aiden Williams, 16, Isabella Williams, 14, Audrit Williams, 12 and Michael Carmony, 4.

Police are looking for Jennifer Carmony, 42, female, 150 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes, in connection with their abduction.

Carmony is believed to be driving a red, 2004, Ford F-150 with license plate number BE88718. The truck could be painted black.

Aiden Williams: 16, 5′08″, 150 pounds, unknown hair.

Isabela Williams: 14, 5′04″, 150 pounds, blonde hair, brown eyes.

Audrit Williams: 12, 5′08″, 130 pounds, blonde hair, unknown eyes.

Michael Carmony: 4, 3′04″ 35 pounds, blonde hair, unknown eyes.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 915-212-4040.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.