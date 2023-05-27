Not a washout for outdoor plans - But scattered showers and storms remain possible

A complex of weakening thunderstorms moved southeast into the western parts of Central Texas Saturday afternoon. Some rumbles of thunder and heavy rain have been occurring - But overall that area of storms will continue to weaken as storms move southeast. Associated cloud cover has also moved in thanks to that rain activity - Which has slowed warming this afternoon for areas west of I-35 where temperatures are in the low to mid 80s. Areas along and east of I-35 are warmer into the mid to upper 80s! Most will remain dry for the rest of Saturday! Additional showers and storms will be firing up out west Saturday afternoon and evening - We’ll have to watch that activity to see if it can hold together and move into our western areas tonight into Sunday morning. More cloud cover is expected across Central Texas on Sunday - Which will help lower our temperatures a few degrees area-wide. Sunday morning starts out in the mid to upper 60s and we’ll warm around the low to mid 80s for the afternoon. Pop up showers and storms look possible across Central Texas throughout the day on Sunday - With the best chances starting by the afternoon. The highest chance to see rain Sunday looks to occur across the western half of our area - But rain can pop up anywhere. It won’t be a wash out by any means - But you may want to have a backup indoor plan as rain may disrupt outdoor activities temporarily.

More showers and storms will fire up out west Sunday afternoon and evening. We could again see another complex of showers and storms move into Central Texas late Sunday evening into Monday morning. Scattered on and off showers and storms will be possible area-wide on Monday. Severe weather threat is low and not everyone sees rain - But those that do could see heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds! Temperatures for Memorial Day Monday will start out in the 60s - But with better coverage of rain and its associated cloud cover - Temperatures for the afternoon look to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s! Last year on Memorial Day we had highs around 95° - So it’s going to be feeling much different this year.

While some rain chances remain in the forecast for Tuesday - Coverage looks to be isolated. Temperatures should remain cooler than normal and hang around the low to mid 80s for the afternoon. A warming trend continues for the rest of the week. We see a lull in rain chances on Wednesday and with more sunshine in the forecast - Highs will reach back into the upper 80s with feels-like temperatures in the low 90s. We should stay mostly dry throughout the day on Thursday - But another round of showers and storms will fire up out west as an upper-level low approaches from the west. Those showers and storms could move in by Thursday night into Friday. As that low continues its trek eastward - We’ll continue to see isolated to scattered storms in the forecast on Friday and will likely continue into the following weekend. Expect temperatures for the end of the work week and into the weekend to remain closer to average - Which is typically about 90° - But humidity leaves us feeling like the low to mid 90s!

