Rucks on Main 10k march returns to downtown Temple Saturday to honor veterans and the fallen

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of veterans, active-duty service members, and their friends and families marched around downtown Temple Saturday in honor of this year’s biennial Rucks on Main 10k.

The organization hosts two ruck marches throughout the year for Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

“I wanted to create an event that would bring the local community together in a way to honor the veterans, in the Memorial Day run for the ones who have fallen, and on Veterans Day, we honor any veteran,” Wes Albanese, the president of Rucks on Main, told KWTX.

For roughly six miles, participants carried weighted rucksacks on their backs, some even as heavy as 40 pounds, to symbolize the weight of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“Six miles is doable and enjoyable, but it’s still that shared experience,” Jason Deckman, a board member for Rucks on Main, said. “It’s carrying your food donations and you’re supporting other folks in the community who are less fortunate than us. But we’re doing it together because it’s something bigger than ourselves.”

It wasn’t just the fallen who were honored. Participants filled their rucks with canned goods to benefit local nonprofits.

“It’s canned goods, pasta, dry food, box rice and pasta that’ll be shelf stable,” Deckman said. “It gets donated to a local food charity, Operation Feeding Temple.”

Some chose to run while others walked, but their reasons for participating remained the same.

“Both of our parents were in the Vietnam war,” Edward Burke, a participant and active-duty service member, said about him and his wife. “And we continue to support our service members throughout the military and this is a great opportunity to give back.”

Burke and his wife, Angela, hope their participation not only positively impacts the community, but their children, too.

“Honestly I just want to set a good example for our kids, and have them know it’s okay to be patriotic and love their country in this time and age,” Angela Burke, Edward’s wife, said.

