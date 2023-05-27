Stolen vehicle leads to arrest of six people, including a 15-year-old

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, May 27th, a Bryan police officer responded to the 1200 block of Verde Drive for a report of a stolen SUV, just after midnight.

At 1:55 am, the officer saw the gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling in the 1600 block of Briarcrest Drive.

That’s when police say the officer tried to pull over the Nissan, but that the 17-year-old driver kept going for a few blocks until coming to an abrupt stop. Numerous officers responded to assist in the stop.

After the driver was detained, officers had five other occupants exit the vehicle, including a 15-year-old who was in the front seat.

Police say the driver denied he stole the car, yet was never told why he was pulled over.

The driver had an active Directive to Apprehend, as did a 17-year-old passenger.

Everyone in the car, except for the 15-year-old was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center where they were booked.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Three were arrested for theft.

Two others were charged with Minor in Possession of Tobacco along with Theft of Property.

Verde Drive is an area with crime reported just this past week.

The Bryan Police Department was investigating shots fired Wednesday in the area.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.