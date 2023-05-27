Advertise
Temple police looking for missing boy

12-year-old Dominick Casteel
12-year-old Dominick Casteel(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating 12-year-old Dominick Casteel.

The boy was last seen Saturday morning near the 2700 block of W. Avenue R.

Police said Casteel is about five feet tall and weighs in between 80 and 90 pounds.

The boy has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple Police Department at 254.298.5500.

